Say No to Plastic! City Super Group Supports World Environmental Day’s Message “Beat Plastic Pollution”

​​Extra-thick FSC® Certified Eco-friendly Paper Shopping Bags to Replace Plastic Shopping Bags

Starting June 5, 2023



In a continuing effort towards becoming plastic-free, we will introduce a series of paper shopping bags, made of FSC®-certified, eco-friendly paper and printed with soy ink (a process that does not emit harmful air pollutants), in place of traditional plastic shopping bags. Available in various sizes, these extra-thick paper bags can carry up to 8kg and are capable of repeated use. Meanwhile, the Group also continues to provide a range of eco-friendly shopping bags for purchase.



Based on the type of goods as well as the guidelines from the Environmental Protection Department, several brands in the Group will also introduce corresponding measures. For instance, the Little Mermaid bakery will provide free paper bags for unpackaged bread products instead of flat-opening plastic bags, and use paper bags instead of additional plastic bags when needed.

city‘super and LOG-ON Paper Shopping Bags: HK$2 each



Little Mermaid Paper Shopping Bags: HK$1.5 each

Refundable Ice Gel Packs to Replace Bags of Ice Starting June 5, 2023



To further reduce the use of disposable plastic bags, city‘super will provide reusable ice gel packs for rent, instead of providing bags of ice for frozen food. Made in Japan, these quality cold packs are safe for use and are available for a deposit of HK$5, which will be refunded upon return. Meanwhile, city‘super will also continue to provide ice cubes for customers to put into their own containers.

city‘super Reusable Cold Pack



Deposit: HK$5, refundable upon return

Eco-friendly Honeycomb Paper Wrap to Replace Bubble Wrap Starting June 5, 2023



To protect fragile items such as glass products, we will use eco-friendly, plastic-free, recyclable honeycomb paper wrap, replacing plastic bubble wrap.



New Multifunctional Self-service Eco-friendly Stations



Starting end-June, 2023 city‘super will launch brand new multifunctional self-service eco-friendly stations in stores, serving as a one-stop recycling and reuse hub for customers. Polystyrene will be collected for recycling, while reusable shopping bags and paper boxes, along with packaging tools, will be available to customers as more environmentally friendly packaging options.



Plastic-free Paper to Reduce the Use of Plastic Cling Wrap Q4, 2023



In order to reduce the use of plastic cling wrap, the Group will launch plastic-free food paper to wrap bulk meat and cheese products.





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 May 2023 – In support of this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution”, on June 5, City Super Group proudly presents a brand new series of eco-friendly measures across the Group’s various brands, including‘super,, Little Mermaid and more, in a continuing effort to advocate environmental conservation. Starting from June 2023, these measures will be rolled out in stages, which include the introduction of reusable FSC®-certified eco-friendly paper shopping bags as an alternative to plastic shopping bags, in addition to the ongoing promotion of customers bringing their own bags, lending reusable ice gel packs to replace single-use bags of ice, using eco-friendly honeycomb paper wrap in place of plastic bubble wrap for fragile items, and wrapping meat and cheese products in plastic-free paper. The stores will also launch new multifunctional self-service ECO stations, collecting polystyrene, and facilitating the reuse of shopping bags and paper box packaging. These efforts are expected to achieve an estimated reduction of over 1.5 million pieces of plastic products per year, reducing the impact on the environment. In addition, a portion of proceeds generated from these measures will be donated to WWF-Hong Kong for conservation and education purposes. Adhering to the principle of “Saying No to Plastic” and joining forces in advocating a plastic-free lifestyle, we hope that everyone can make the changes that are needed to conserve and protect the environment.As a staunch advocate of waste reduction at source, City Super Group has launched an array of popular eco-friendly shopping bags, encouraging customers to bring their own bags and reduce plastic waste. In order to further strengthen its existing plastic and waste reduction policies, the Group is set to introduce “Say No to Plastic”, a new series of measures to be released in stages starting from June, advocating recycling and reuse, setting up new multifunctional self-service environmental stations for customers, and working towards a plastic-free lifestyle.With the spirit of craftsmanship – “crafting a better lifestyle” – in mind, City Super Group is dedicated to creating innovative shopping experiences for customers in pursuit of a better lifestyle in taste and sustainability. For many years, the Group has implemented a series of plastic and waste reduction policies, focusing on waste reduction at source, and recycling and reuse, and has achieved impressive results in both aspects.In an effort to promote waste reduction at source, City Super Group encourages customers to bring their own containers for food purchases by offering cash rebates, and provides sustainable, food-safe utensils made of biodegradable materials, including raw sugar cane fibre tasting cups, birch wood cutlery, paper drinking straws, and tissue made from pulp of one of the world’s fastest-growing plants, bamboo. Customers can also use paper bags from the store when buying loose fruit and vegetables, in place of disposable plastic bags. In addition, through a long-term collaboration with the social enterprise RE-WRAP, customers can select a reusable furoshiki made from organic Indian cotton instead of traditional gift wrapping, in order to reduce plastic use in as many ways as possible.The Group has been actively involved in a variety of recycling initiatives, including the collection of polystyrene via recycling bins in stores, which can be used to regenerate and manufacture other products. The Group also joins forces with The Nature Conservancy to recycle oyster shells from the Oyster Bars in some stores, which are then processed and naturally weathered before being returned to the seabed, in an effort to repair oyster reefs for marine creatures to thrive in, promoting sustainable coastal habitats.City Super Group has consistently implemented plastic reduction policies on a number of levels. Currently, up to 98% of super e members bring their own shopping bags during their visits*, a staggering figure that shows a commitment to reducing waste at source. As of March 2023, the Group has accumulated more than 144,201 kg of recycled paper boxes, over 515 kg of plastic bags, over 3,460 kg of polystyrene, and over 2,057 kg of oyster shells for recycling. A total of more than 150,000 kg of waste has been recycled.In addition, it is also dedicated to giving back to society through its commitment to various food donation initiatives. The Group has worked closely with local charity organisations such as “Food Angel” and “Food-Co” throughout the years, assisting in preparing meals for distribution to local communities in need with them. As of March 2023, it had recycled over 205,108 kg of fresh food and dry goods, over 320,470 meal boxes, over 115,642 food packages, and over 156,885 pieces of bread, in an attempt to reduce food waste while spreading love to the community.*As of Oct 2022, 98% of super e members had not purchased a plastic bag during transactions in the past 12 months.“Say No to Plastic”, the new series of measures by City Super Group, is the first phase of the company’s commitment to in advocating environmental protection and waste reduction at source; it’s part of a larger blueprint to promote sustainable development. As a trusted, caring and brand, it continues to strive for these causes, with a new ESG website coming soon that will provide up-to-date information on the Group’s latest policies and community events in three major areas, the Environment, Social Responsibilities and Corporate Governance, with a particular focus on consumer health material, as the Group’s contribution to a better society and future.For details, log on to: https://bit.ly/CSGESG_RP The Group is committed to inspiring a better lifestyle in customers in a sustainable way. In addition to its committed efforts to reduce plastic and other waste, it has implemented a multitude of green policies supporting environmental protection, including carbon reduction and energy saving, supporting local agriculture, promoting low-carbon diets, the purchase of eco-friendly seafood certified by MSC and ASC, supporting the eco-friendly development of the fishing industry, committing to not to sell endangered species such as Japanese eel, wild bluefin tuna and red grouper, implementing policies to promote non-agriculturally bred chicken eggs, supporting fair trade products and more. It will actively introduce more environmental protection policies, and work towards a sustainable future together with the rest of society. Stay tuned for more information on the Group’s new ESG website.Hashtag: #CitySuperGroup

