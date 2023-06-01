Alibaba Cloud Debuts Its Sustainability Solution at i Light Singapore 2023

AI-powered show to launch an immersive light experience with sustainability as a spotlight
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 June 2023 – Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is proud to be the partner of i Light Singapore 2023, organized by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). Alibaba Cloud will unveil its latest sustainability solution with an immersive light experience that puts a spotlight on sustainability and encourages greener lifestyle choices.