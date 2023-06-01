Get Ready for the Summer’s Hottest Sale With iShopChangi

Australia leads the Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 July 2020 – More

people are living into old age than ever before. In 2018 The World Health

Organization predicted that by 2020 there would be more people aged over 60

years than there are children under 5 years. This prediction is on track to be

correct,and numbers in the older cohort continue to rise. This has

created challenges in providing health and social services for burgeoning older

populations and governments across the globe have been slow to react.

Priorities are now shifting from solely addressing the health of older people,

to how societies can maximise this opportunity and provide effective, inclusive

environments in which to age.

This report from The Economist Intelligence Unit describes

findings from the “Scaling Healthy ageing, Inclusive

environments and Financial security Today” (SHIFT) Index“, a benchmarking analysis around ageing

societies. The SHIFT Index benchmarks

against a set of national-level leading practices in creating an enabling

environment supportive of longevity and healthy ageing for societies in the 19

countries comprising the Group of Twenty (G20). The SHIFT Index captures the multifactorial variables that impact

ageing across three domains: adaptive health and social care systems;

accessible economic opportunity; and inclusive social structures and

institutions.

The research found that no G20 country is

fully prepared to support healthy, financially secure, socially-connected older

people. The US, Australia, Canada and South Korea ranked highest in our index

with scores in the 70s out of 100 (see table below). Broadly, those countries

with a higher proportion of people aged over 50 — including the three highest ranking countries plus South Korea,

Germany, France and Japan — are implementing more

leading practices to enable inclusive environments. Wealthy countries may find

it easier to respond, but wealth is not a prerequisite for providing supportive

environments. The best scoring health systems tend to be high-income countries,

but upper-middle income Brazil, and lower-middle income Indonesia are also

making strides to improve health systems.

As a whole, the G20 countries perform best

in providing adaptive healthcare systems and worst in providing inclusive

social structures and institutions, indicating that countries still have work

to do to shift the focus towards building more welcoming societies for older

adults as they age. Countries also have room to improve in providing more

accessible economic opportunities to older workers.

Despite clear progress made, governments

have more work to do to make sure their health systems are adaptive to the

needs of older adults as they age, while also fostering inclusion and ensuring

individual economic security. A key

barrier to addressing this is lack of robust age-disaggregated data collection

by governments in areas such as dedicated health professionals, the extent of

isolation and loneliness as well as mental health.

The SHIFT

Index reveals several priority areas that may form the basis of policy

responses to develop more accessible and inclusive societies for older people:

Collect better data: Countries

should collect and publish detailed, age-disaggregated health and economic data

annually so policymakers can develop evidence-based programs and policies. Address poverty among older

people: Some older adults choose to work longer, others must. Governments can

ensure the financial health and security of older adults by creating more

inclusive work environments. This starts with removing barriers to working

longer that exist in some markets. Prevent a care crisis among the

elderly: The provision of care for older adults–both formal and informal–and

the accessibility of, or access to, long-term care is ill-defined and is an

area for further research. Enable older people’s voices to

be heard: The views and needs of older people are not routinely collected and

they are not represented well in policy consultation. Address age-related

discrimination: Few countries categorise age-discrimination as a crime outside

of employment practices. Fighting discrimination as well as physical, emotional

and financial abuse of older adults, will encourage greater social cohesion

across generations. Support training and upskilling

of older people: Supporting older people with the skills and help needed to

navigate increasingly complex and digitised health and social care systems

should be an area of focus.

Jesse Quigley Jones, managing editor at The

Economist Intelligence Unit and editor of the report, said, “The challenges

that ageing populations present for economies and health systems have long-been

understood, yet provision of inclusive, supportive environments for older

people has not been a high-profile policy priority. Although wealth has emerged

as a theme in the Index as a contributing factor towards healthy ageing

indicators, it is not necessarily a prerequisite for providing supportive

environments. Lower-income nations can take low-cost measures that improve

ageing societies, such as enacting inclusive work environment policies and

fostering inclusive and enabling social environments.

With older people particularly vulnerable

to the health and societal impact of the covid-19 pandemic, it is more

important than ever for older people to lead healthy, independent lives for as

long as possible and avoid the need for institutional care. While our data were

collected pre-pandemic, the priorities identified in the report are now thrown

into sharper light and may serve as a wakeup call for governments across the

globe for providing adaptable, accessible and inclusive environments in which

populations can age.”

For

the whitepaper, infographic and index workbook, please visit

ageingshift.economist.com

About the research

Shifting demographics: a global study on

inclusive ageing is a report by The Economist

Intelligence Unit, supported by Amgen. It considers policy efforts to address

active and inclusive ageing in 19 countries based on a first-of-its-kind index

that benchmarks each country’s performance across accessible and affordable

healthcare, social connectivity among older adults, and finance security

practices and policies.

The “Scaling Healthy ageing, Inclusive

environments and Financial security Today” (SHIFT) Index and the related

research programme whose findings form the basis for this report were informed

by extensive research and guided by an international panel of experts from

across academia, government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and

international financial institutions.

The following 19 countries (comprising

the G20 and excluding the EU) are included in this analysis: Argentina,

Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy,

Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK

and the US. These were selected to broadly represent the world: covering

roughly 65% of the population and 75% of global GDP.

About The Economist Intelligence Unit

The Economist

Intelligence Unit is the world leader in global business intelligence. It is

the business-to-business arm of The Economist Group, which publishes The

Economist newspaper. The Economist Intelligence Unit helps executives make

better decisions by providing timely, reliable and impartial analysis on

worldwide market trends and business strategies.

More information

can be found at www.eiu.com or www.twitter.com/theeiu

About Amgen

Amgen is committed

to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses,

by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human

therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics

to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human

biology.

Amgen focuses on

areas of high unmet medical need, and leverages its expertise to strive for

solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people’s lives.

A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world’s

leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients

around the world, and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway

potential.

For more

information, visit www.amgen.com or www.twitter.com/amgen.