Get Ready for the Summer’s Hottest Sale With iShopChangi

Published: June 1, 2023

Get the holidays off to a flying start this June as iShopChangi ushers in the summer with irresistible deals to indulge in. Enjoy over 60% off in sitewide discounts, on top of the hottest deals from your favourite brands this GSS!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 June 2023 – From 1 June to 31 July 2023, gear up for the shopping event of the year with iShopChangi. With sitewide flash sales, deals from best-selling brands, travel exclusives and more, the ultimate shopping spree experience awaits travellers and non-travellers alike.

