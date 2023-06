IDC MarketScape names Infobip as a Leader in the Communications Platform as a Service for the second time

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 June 2023 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50607923, May 2023). This is the second time Infobip’s has been named a leader in the report for this market.