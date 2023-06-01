OctaFX: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is unlikely to raise interest rates as core inflation eases

Will BNM hit the brakes on monetary tightening and leave the rates unchanged: Kar Yong Ang, the OctaFX financial market analyst, shares his opinion.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 June 2023 – Malaysian consumer prices declined in April, driven mainly by easing transport inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.3% in April from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said on Friday. That compares with an increase of 3.4% in March and is in line with the median forecast of 22 economists polled by Reuters. The annual core inflation rate has slowed to 3.6% (from 3.8% recorded in March)., said Kar Yong Ang, the OctaFX financial market analyst.‘, he added.Indeed, Malaysian exports plunged by more than 17% in April, while the latest Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was still in the contraction territory. The impressive growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 5.6% achieved in Q1 2023 is unlikely to hold, given that the demand in China has been rising slower than expected. However, like many other central banks in emerging Asia, BNM is still facing the problem of balancing economic growth, inflation, and depreciating currency.‘, said Kar Yong Ang, adding that. Refinitiv data shows that BNM’s official inflation target is between 3% and 4%.Although the Malaysian ringgit (MYR) has depreciated substantially over the past three weeks, its weakness is primarily due to external rather than internal factors—specifically, the rise in the U.S. dollar. Indeed, MYR was actually gaining 0.02% following the release of the latest inflation data., said Kar Yong Ang.Hashtag: #BNM #inflation #CPI #PMI #MYR #USD

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OctaFX