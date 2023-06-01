Immortalize Launches Singapore’s First End-of-Life, Legacy Planning Card Game
Singapore – Media OutReach – 1 June 2023 – Immortalize, a Singapore-based elderhood marketplace and information provider, is proud to announce the launch of Will of Fortune by Immortalize (“WOFI”), an immersive strategy card game that helps the public learn about end-of-life and legacy planning in a fun, engaging and repeatedly playable way.
The game was created to break down the cultural and social barriers that are preventing people from talking and learning about end-of-life matters. By gamifying these taboo topics, Immortalize hopes to help families better prepare for end-of-life early and minimize conflicts in the long-run.
The Singapore edition, Beginner’s version of WOFI, seeks to help Singaporeans and those living in Singapore learn about the tools and professionals available in Singapore that can help them with their legacy planning.
WOFI was created in collaboration with four students from National University of Singapore (NUS)’s Business School and supported by the legacy planning industry, including companies such as Urgent Care Clinic International (medical industry), Life Corporation Services (S) Pte. Ltd. (funeral industry), Eden Law Corporation (legal industry), and PhillipCapital (financial industry).
In this game, players play as one of the nine unique personas, each with their own backstory, personality, and distinctive special powers. Players can strategise, sabotage and/or collaborate with other players to win and become the ultimate legacy planning grandmaster. As they laugh and have fun with their family and friends, players will also be able to apply what they learn from the game for their own legacy planning in real life.
To further encourage people to get started on their legacy planning, each box of the WOFI game will come with a free LPA form 1 certification (Valued at SG$100 each. Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions. Terms & conditions apply).
For more information on WOFI, please visit www.immortalize.io/will-of-fortune
