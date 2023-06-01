Skyborn Renewables appoints Stine Würtz Jepsen as CHRO

Stine Würtz Jepsen

HAMBURG, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 1 June 2023 – Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) has appointed Stine Würtz Jepsen as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective 1 June 2023."At Skyborn, we are delighted to welcome Stine to our Executive Team. With her passion for the offshore wind sector, extensive experience in HR, and outstanding leadership skills, we believe that Stine will be an excellent addition to our team as we continue to pursue our ambitious plans for the future," commented Thomas Karst, CEO of Skyborn."I'm thrilled to join an organization that prioritizes foresight, collaboration, drive, and diversity as core values. As someone with a passion for accelerating the growth of offshore wind power around the world, I'm excited to work alongside the rest of the Skyborn team in pursuit of sustainable energy for future generations," says Stine Würtz Jepsen about the new role.Stine Würtz Jepsen brings a wealth of experience in human resources and has spent a significant portion of her career in the offshore wind sector. Würtz Jepsen`s experience includes a lengthy tenure at Vestas where she played an instrumental role in starting up and expanding the offshore business unit, with a focus on recruitment and HR business partnering followed by yet a tenure with Vestas as People & Culture Officer at MHI Vestas Offshore. Additionally, Würtz Jepsen has held positions as a board member and advisory board member in the wind industry and other institutions, while also serving as the Senior Vice President of Group HR at TERMA Group. Würtz Jepsen's educational background in leadership and executive MBA further enrich her professional track record.Skyborn was launched by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading independent global infrastructure investor, in September 2022, following the acquisition of 100% of wpd's offshore wind business in September last year.

About Skyborn Renewables

Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) is driving global decarbonization by accelerating offshore wind energy across the world. We believe offshore wind is a cornerstone of the clean energy transition and an enabler to achieve net-zero targets, ensure energy security, and a sustainable energy supply for future generations. Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years’ experience. The company`s capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management, operations and asset management. Headquartered in Germany, the company is present in Europe and APAC. For more information, visit