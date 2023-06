The Next Frontier in Augmented Reality to create personalized experiences

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 June 2023 – MMITA (Meet Me In The Astral), a cutting-edge technology company, launches its mobile app as a new Augmented Reality (AR) platform that allows users to experience and share AR content wherever they are. MMITA offers a creative and immersive opportunity for users to discover the virtual world around them, interact with it, and add their own elements to it.