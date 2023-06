Creating a Premium Pet World, Enjoying a Stylish Living Environment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 June 2023 – Organized by Exhibition Group, the Premium Pet Supplies Expo, centered around the theme “Creating a Premium Pet World, Enjoying a Stylish Living Environment”, held its opening ceremony today. This marks the 10th edition of the Premium Pet Supplies Expo, following the momentum of the pet festival, promoting quality pet lifestyle products to the public.