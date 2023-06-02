Results of “The Henderson Land Realising Your Imagination Creative Competition” Revealed Special Public Exhibition to Connect the Community and Ignite Imagination of the Future
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 June 2023 – Henderson Land Group (“Henderson Land” or “the Group”) organised the “Realising Your Imagination Creative Competition” last December to encourage communal imagination through creating multimedia artworks with inspiration from the Group’s contributions to the city. A total of 17 awards were revealed at the award ceremony held on 31 May, with participation of professionals from the architectural, design, art, and academic fields. “The Henderson Land Realising Your Imagination Interactive Exhibition”, a free public interactive exhibition, will showcase the award-winning works and combine the experience of viewing art and collecting NFT souvenirs for the first time from 3 June to 14 June at H Queen’s, Hong Kong’s first vertical art and architectural landmark. Rich in content integrating concepts of innovative design, people-centric communities and sustainable living, the artworks will continue to spark imagination through multi-channel art engagement activities from the exhibition to social media platforms.