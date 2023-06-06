TradeMonday Secures Investment from SenseTime To Expand AI Low-code Modularized Platform And ChatGPT B2B Retail Solution
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 June 2023 – TradeMonday, a Hong Kong based startup that specializes in AI-powered retail analytics, announced today that it has successfully completed a new round of investment from SenseTime, one of the world’s leading AI companies. The investment will enable TradeMonday to accelerate its growth and expand its retail analytic product offerings and ChatGPT B2B retail solutions.