Prince Holding Group Promotes Economic Growth and Investment Opportunities at 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 9 June 2023 – Prince Holding Group (PHG) recently participated in the 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum, co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce Cambodia and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) at Sofitel Phnom Penh. The forum played a vital role in promoting Cambodia’s economic growth, highlighting investment opportunities, and fostering partnerships between Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).