SCG International Partnered with Hassan Allam Unlocks Growth Potential in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa

Published: June 12, 2023

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 12 June 2023 – SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd. is embarking on a global business expansion, with a strategic entry into South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA) region. Establishing the Dubai Hub in the United Arab Emirates, serving as a central hub for sourcing and transporting goods across the region. Moreover, the company is actively preparing to establish a new office in Saudi Arabia, aiming to capitalize on the monumental construction projects envisioned in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious 2030 plan by diversifying investments across various sectors.

