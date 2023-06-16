Oriental wellness expert Ananchi introduces new Japanese bust care technology, launching a new wellness center in Central Hong Kong
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 June 2023 – Ananchi, a wellness boutique established in 2019 with a specialization in bust care and fertility treatments, today announces the opening of a new treatment center in the heart of Central, Hong Kong. The new center overlooks the Victoria Harbour and offers a wide range of innovative wellness solutions, with a focus on oriental bust treatments and fertility care.