Creative Consulting Group earns Best Video Story-Telling Bronze Award through their work with Global C-Pop artist, Tia Lee, at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – Greater China-based leading communications agency Creative Consulting Group (CCG), part of global communications agency Redhill, claimed the Best Video Story-Telling Bronze Award today at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023 Dinner & Awards Presentation, taking place at the St. Regis Hotel in Wan Chai. This award gave recognition to CCG for their outstanding performance in being the PR lead and producer for the pre-release campaign of Goodbye Princess, global fashion icon, C-pop singer, film and television actress — Tia Lee’s (Lee Yu Fen) latest hit song that broke records.