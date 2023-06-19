Every Purchase Makes a Difference: OTHERISM Pledges S$1 to NSCHF with Each Transaction

Published: June 19, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 June 2023 – Taking a groundbreaking step in the skincare industry, OTHERISM Singapore is not only crafting affordable, high-quality skincare solutions but also making a significant impact on community well-being. Every product purchased from their range of innovative skincare products not only promises transformative beauty effects but also contributes S$1 to the National Skin Centre Health Fund (NSCHF). This initiative is a bold reflection of the brand’s philosophy of ‘otherism’ – a commitment to prioritise the welfare and rights of others while providing affordable skincare solutions to the masses.

