Oasys Welcomes Frontier Development Strategy Inc. (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a Validator to Enhance the Oasys Chain

SINGAPORE Media OutReach – 23 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, is pleased to announce the integration of Frontier Development Strategy Inc.(a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a validator for the Oasys Chain. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Oasys’ growth and the advancement of the Web3 gaming ecosystem we are building.