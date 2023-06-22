Terraoil Announces Annual General Meeting

Date Set for the Annual General Meeting for Fiscal Year 2022

Steinhausen, Switzerland – EQS Newswire – 23 June 2023 – Terraoil Swiss AG (“Company”), an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022 has been scheduled.The invitation for the meeting, to be held in Zug on July 13, 2023, was mailed to all registered shareholders on June 21, 2023.Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented:“We are excited to meet again with our shareholders to bring them up to date on the exciting developments, including a key investment by a corner stone investor which provides security for the long term success of the Company and the upcoming plans for restructuring, securing additional investment and implementing the next steps.”Hashtag: #terraoil

About Terraoil Swiss AG