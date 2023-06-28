Enish and GeekOut, two brands engaged in game app development and operation, announce the launch of their original Verse on Oasys and the release of “De:Lithe Last Memories as the first installment of this Verse.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, is excited to announce that two major developers and operators of game apps – enish, inc. and GeekOut Pte. Ltd. – have decided to launch their own unique Verse on the Oasys Chain. The two brands have announced the release of their first title, “De:Lithe Last Memories,” on their proprietary Verse in 2024.