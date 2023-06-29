double jump.tokyo to Launch Teaser Site for Battle of Three Kingdoms – Sangokushi Taisen, an Exciting Blockchain Game utilizing SEGA’s Iconic IP Scheduled to Be Launched in Late 2023

■ Game Overview





This is a next-generation deck building card game fused with auto-battler elements. While utilizing the essence of “Sangokushi Taisen”, the game design is newly constructed in which players build their decks in 3 minutes and complete the auto battle.Name: Battle of Three Kingdoms – Sangokushi TaisenGenre: Trading Card GameDeveloper: double jump.tokyoPlatform: PCChain: OasysLanguages: Japanese and English (Chinese and Korean planned to be added in 2024)Release date: Late 2023Twitter: https://twitter.com/b3k_games Hashtag: #doublejump.tokyo

About Sangokushi Taisen

The arcade card game “Sangokushi Taisen” released in March 2005 had a big impact on the trading card and online game markets. It received an award for game design excellence from the CEDEC AWARDS.



About SEGA CORPORATION

SEGA CORPORATION is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes, and distributes a variety of games for consoles, PCs, and wireless devices, as well as developing and distributing arcade machines, merchandise, and various other products. SEGA distributes gaming content worldwide from its domestic and overseas studios through global publishing bases.



About double jump.tokyo

Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is a leading Japanese startup that specializes in NFT solutions and blockchain games for large-scale enterprises. Its partners include Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Sega, LINE, and bitFlyer Holdings. The company’s goal is to facilitate the mainstream adoption of NFTs and blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries.



