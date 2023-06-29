OASYX Welcomes Hajime Nakatani and Bandai Namco Research to “OASYX Series 2: RYUZO” NFT Project
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, today announces its collaboration with Bandai Namco Research and double jump.tokyo in the second series of OASYX, the NFT project for gamers, titled “OASYX series 2: RYUZO.” The project will be supervised by Hajime Nakatani, an advisor to Oasys, known for his work on popular titles, including the “Tekken” series.