OASYX Welcomes Hajime Nakatani and Bandai Namco Research to “OASYX Series 2: RYUZO” NFT Project

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 June 2023 – Oasys , a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, today announces its collaboration with Bandai Namco Research and double jump.tokyo in the second series of OASYX , the NFT project for gamers, titled “.” The project will be supervised by Hajime Nakatani, an advisor to Oasys, known for his work on popular titles, including the “Tekken” series.