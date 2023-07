Freshippo Accelerates Expansion with Same-Day Launch of 12 New Stores Across 8 Cities in Mainland China

Over half of the new stores are adopting the new upgraded Freshippo store image to meet increasing customer needs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – Freshippo, Alibaba Group’s digital intelligence-powered new retail company, announced the same-day opening of 12 new stores in 8 cities across Mainland China, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.