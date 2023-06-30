The University of Hong Kong, Fudan University, and The University of Sydney Join Forces to Strengthen Sustainability Research and Education
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has taken a significant step towards addressing global environmental challenges by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fudan University and The University of Sydney today (June 26). This collaboration aims to advance research and educational programs promoting sustainability development.