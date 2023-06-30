Taiwan Pitches 2023 Hakka Expo in Japan, Hong Kong
TAOYUAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – With the theme “Travel to Tomorrow,” 2023 Hakka Expo is scheduled to take place in Taoyuan, Taiwan from August 11 to October 15, 2023. As the world’s first exposition centering on the Hakka ethnic group and culture, 2023 Hakka Expo will employ 5G technology to showcase various aspects of Hakka culture, including music, crafts, cuisine, and history. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves through 3D hologram and projection mapping that provides a deeper understanding of the ever-evolving and diverse facets of Hakka culture.