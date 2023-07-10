PingPong Names David Messenger as CEO for International Business

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach – 10 July 2023 – PingPong Global Group, a leading global provider of a full suite of cross border payment and financial services for SME and enterprise customers, today announced that David Messenger has been named as Chief Executive Officer of its Global Businesses. In this newly created role, Mr. Messenger will lead the push for PingPong’s efforts to build comprehensive payment solutions for the most innovative and dynamic enterprises, from SMBs to Fortune 1000, that are expanding internationally.Mr. Messenger has more than 20 years of senior management experience in technology-focused companies, including more than 10 years in re-shaping global payment landscape through various executive roles.“I am thrilled to join the incredible PingPong team and lead the growth of its global business, helping our business customers expand globally,” David Messenger said. “PingPong is a recognized leader in global payment. It has built a strong technology foundation and a highly professional team to enable rapid growth in key regions of the world. I believe PingPong is best positioned to take advantage of two of the most significant and historical growth opportunities – first is the rapid digitization of cross border businesses, and, second is how collaborative relationships between banks and fintechs are transforming financial services. I am excited and looking forward to working with PingPong’s leadership team to achieve the company’s vision”.“We’ve enjoyed great growth across our business lines and regions over the last few years and this is the right moment to bring David in. Over the years, we have admired David’s initiatives to find a market entry for American Express in a new region, and built a online payment business through partnerships. He is a true visionary in our space, being one of the first to identify the emerging opportunities in Asia and made bold moves to accelerate the growth of fintech in Asia.” Said Robert Chen, Group CEO of PingPong Group. “His unique skillset and his willingness to go “all-in” fit our culture and make him the right leader for PingPong’s vision. We are excited for the growth that he will bring for our customers as well as our global teams.”Previously he led LianLian Global, as CEO and Executive Chairman, which provides a global network of payments and related services to simplify and improve cross-border trade and operates across North America, South America, Europe and SE Asia.He set up a Global Online and Mobile business as EVP and General Manager at American Express, targeting new customer segments and geographies, and building a new mobile payments and commerce platform. He led American Express’s entry into China, partnering with LianLian in 2010, and established key partnerships and made strategic investments/acquisitions globally.He founded and was CEO of Mast Mobile, acquired by Hearsay Systems in 2017, and acted as Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Mobile USA, playing a leading role in the IPO, the sale to Sprint in 2010. Earlier he had been a principal and consulting practice leader at Towers Watson and Price Waterhouse.David earned a Bachelors degree at University of Wales College Cardiff and will be based in London in his new role.Hashtag: #PingPong

