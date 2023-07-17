Y Suites Bolsters Student Accommodation Options with Sydney and Canberra Launch
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, – Media OutReach – 17 July 2023 – Y Suites, a prominent provider of student accommodation in Australia, is expanding its presence with new locations in Sydney and Canberra — Y Suites on Gibbons and Y Suites on Moore. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to providing quality living spaces with top-tier amenities, building on their well-established presence in Melbourne and Adelaide.