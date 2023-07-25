BingX Increases User Autonomy with CCXT Integration

Revenue of RMB1,093 Million and Net Profit of RMB269 Million Interim Dividends of HK17 Cents Per Share

HONG KONG, CHINA – 19 August 2020 – China Lilang

Limited (“China Lilang” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries,

known as the “Group”; stock code: 1234) has today announced its 2020 Interim

results.

Results Highlights

Revenue amounted to RMB1,093 million

Net profit amounted to RMB269 million

Earnings per share were RMB22.5 cents

Total interim dividends of HK17 cents per share

Total retail sales target for the second half of the year remains at no less than mid-single-digit growth

Mr. Wang Dong Xing, Chairman and Executive Director

of China Lilang, said:

“As

the novel coronavirus pandemic (the “Pandemic”) started to ease in March,

apparel retail stores in China gradually resumed business. Noticing that consumers

are paying more attention to the convenience and safety of shopping, the Group stepped

up its efforts to promote e-commerce business, driving online retail sales to increase

substantially for the period. The Group also continued to optimize its physical

retail store network and adhere to the strategy of providing products of

excellent value-for-money to ensure that its product design and quality would

gain the favor of customers.”

For the six months ended 30 June

2020, revenue of the Group amounted to RMB1,093 million, down by 29.0%. Profit

from operations decreased by 34.0% to RMB307 million. Net profit was down by 30.8%

to RMB269 million. Earnings per share were RMB22.5 cents, down by 30.8%.

The Group has maintained a

healthy financial position and expects that operating cash flows would be

improved in the second half of the year. The Board of Directors has resolved to

distribute payment of an interim dividend of HK12 cents (2019 interim: HK18

cents) per share and a special interim dividend of HK5 cents (2019 interim: HK8

cents) per share, once again maintaining a relatively high payout ratio.

During the period under review,

China Lilang adopted active measures against the challenges brought by the Pandemic.

Although retail stores had gradually resumed business since March, it would

take some time for the traffic of physical stores to recover. To alleviate the

impact of the decline in consumer traffic of physical stores on retail sales

and also the distributors, the Group stepped up its efforts to promote

e-commerce business by increasing online advertising activities to boost e-commerce

traffic and organizing online sales promotion, driving up online retail sales

by more than 1.5 times as compared to the same period last year. Sales by the

physical stores to VIP customers via the customer relationship management

system on the WeChat platform also increased.

Meanwhile, China Lilang continued

to optimize its physical retail store network by closing some underperforming stores

and opening stores in carefully selected high quality shopping malls to

increase store sales. During the period, the number of retail stores decreased

by 98 to 2,717. There were 768 stores in shopping malls, representing 28% of total

store count and 31% total retail area. There were 268 stores for the smart casual

collection.

To ensure the channels healthy,

the Group adopted active measures to support distributors in alleviating

inventory pressure. In addition to extending credit period granted to

distributors, the Group cancelled some of the spring and summer orders and

reduced products of the fall collection as planned to facilitate the destocking

of the spring inventory in the second half of the year. The Group also strictly

controlled the pre-order levels of the 2020 fall and winter trade fairs held in

the second quarter to reduce the risk of further inventory backlog.

For brand management and

promotion, the Group launched a number of IP crossover series and carried out

promotional campaigns to complement the launches in the 2020 spring and summer

season. In particular, to promote the launch of the LILANZ × CHINA DAILY

crossover products, the Group commissioned a number of influencers to showcase

the new products on various online platforms such as Tik Tok, Xiaohongshu.com,

Weibo and Douyu.com, attracting market attention and enhancing brand value.

Looking forward, maintaining the

channels healthy and reducing inventory to a reasonable level will be a focus

for the second half of the year. In addition to clearing inventories via online

stores and the outlet sales event held in the headquarters at year end, the

Group has reduced products for the 2020 fall collection to facilitate the destocking

of the 2020 spring products in the second half of the year. It has also reduced

the pre-order levels of the 2020 fall and winter trade fairs and prepared

sufficient production capacity to cope with additional orders, thus reducing

the risk of further backlog of inventory. The Group will

also add stores in outlet malls to

accelerate inventory clearance. Furthermore,

the Group will continue to monitor the inventory level through the ERP system,

and targets to reduce inventories to a more reasonable level through the

aforementioned measures and organizing appropriate promotional and marketing

events when necessary.

The Group remains cautious in

expanding its store network in the second half of the year and expects that the

total number of stores by the end of 2020 will be largely the same as that at

the end of 2019. In addition to opening stores in outlet malls as planned, the

Group will continue to encourage distributors to open more stores in premium

shopping malls. However, it is expected that some stores with low profitability

will be closed.

With respect to the smart casual

collection, as disclosed in the 2019 annual report, the Group would replace the

consignment model with a direct-retail model to strengthen inventory management,

market expansion, brand marketing and training of retail personnel. On 1 July

2020, 228 existing stores of the smart casual collection have been converted to

direct-retail model. Other 40 stores will continue to be operated by distributors,

and some of which are expected to be closed when the existing sales agreements

expire.

Regarding the new retail and

brand promotion, the Group will continue to conduct brand advertising and

promotion on Baidu, Weibo, Tik Tok, and other portals and will organize various

promotional sales events to attract more traffic to the online stores. The

Group will launch a number of crossover collections in the second half of the

year, including crossover products with American graffiti artist Jean Michel

Basquiat. The Group has also appointed a new brand ambassador and will start a

new round of brand promotion in the fourth quarter. The store image upgrade for

the core collection will be undertaken in stages. In 2020, the plan for rolling

out the seventh-generation store image to existing stores will be adjusted to

cover 10 to 20 stores. Different decorative materials will be used subject to

different market positions of the stores to achieve a better cost efficiency.

The renovation work of the new

headquarters in Fujian had been suspended early this year due to the Pandemic.

The work has now been resumed. It is expected that the headquarters will begin

operation in the beginning of next year and hopefully the 2021 fall trade fair

could be held there. Phase I of the new logistics park is still targeted for

opening in late 2021.

Chairman Wang Dong Xing concluded:

“Sino-US trade issues remain

unresolved while the Pandemic fluctuates, adding uncertainties to the global

economy. China’s retail market will also be affected. As a well-established

menswear enterprise, China Lilang has distinctive advantages in areas such as

products, retail management, cost control, and financial position. The Group

will continue to improve operating efficiency, inventory management, e-commerce

business and brand promotion, and is confident that it will continue to

outperform other industry peers. The target total retail sales growth of LILANZ

products for the second half of the year remains at no less than

mid-single-digit.”

About China Lilang

China Lilang is one of the leading PRC menswear

enterprises. As an integrated fashion enterprise, the Group designs, sources

and manufactures high-quality business and casual apparel for men and sells under

the LILANZ brand across an extensive distribution network, covering 31

provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in the PRC.