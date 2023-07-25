BingX Increases User Autonomy with CCXT Integration

Published: July 25, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 July 2023 – As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, BingX is thrilled to announce the integration of Crypto Currency eXchange Trading Library (CCXT) into its platform. This integration further bolsters BingX’s commitment to empowering users with enhanced trading capabilities and access to a wide range of functionalities.

