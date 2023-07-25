Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group’s ASPACE Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center Holds Grand Opening

One of the World’s Largest Satellite Intelligent Manufacturing Facilities to Advance the Global Commercial Satellite Industry
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 July 2023 – Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (“Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group” or “the Group”; Stock Code: 1725) is pleased to announce the grand opening of its subsidiary, ASPACE Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center, today. The center, which is Hong Kong’s first satellite manufacturing center and one of the world’s largest intelligent satellite manufacturing facilities, marks an important milestone in the development of the city’s aerospace technology industry.