Southco Introduces New Universal Latch Sensor
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 July 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced a Universal Latch Sensor (ULS) for enhanced security and constant monitoring. Southco’s Universal Latch Sensor is a simple magnet that attaches to an existing latch, and a magnetic sensor that attaches to the inside of an existing door frame. When the door is closed, and the latch is engaged, the magnet comes into proximity with the sensor, sending an electronic signal to your security system. This lets you know the door is closed and the latch is secure.