Celebrate Singapore with iShopChangi’s Unmissable Deals This August

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 August 2023 – From now to 31 August 2023, non-travellers can revel in an abundance of unbeatable deals on iShopChangi . Honouring Singapore’s National Day with a month-long shopping extravaganza, iShopChangi’s amazing deals shine a spotlight on local brands. These include IDS Skincare Killiney , and many more. As part of the celebration, iShopChangi is also hosting a thrilling #SupportLocalGiveaway, giving you a chance to win exciting prizes worth over S$2,500. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to support local businesses and treat yourself to the finest products Singapore has to offer.