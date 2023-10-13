Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2023 Q3)

Published: October 13, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 October 2023 – Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2023 3rd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes. The constituent changes and recapping at 40% of IXCI and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes will be effective on 20th October 2023 (Friday). Results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:

1. Constituent Review

1.1. ixCrypto Index
The number of constituents cryptos will change to 28 constituents with 1 addition and 3 deletions:

Addition
  1. Toncoin

Deletions
  1. ApeCoin
  2. Internet Computer
  3. Algorand

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 79.26%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 79.78%*. The changes to the constituents will be effective on Oct 20, 2023 (Friday).

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
There were no changes to the following indexes:
  1. ixCrypto 5 EW Index (“IXEW5”)
  2. ixCrypto 5 SR Index (“IXSR5”)
  3. ixCrypto 10 EW Index (“IXEW10”)
  4. ixCrypto 10 SR Index (“IXSR10”)

There was one addition and one deletion to the following indexes:
  1. ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”)
  2. ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”).

Addition
  1. Toncoin

Deletion
  1. Shiba Inu

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD1.16tn to USD1.08tn (-6.90%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD36bn to USD43bn (+19.44%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price dropping 11.61% since the last review.

2. Exchange Review
As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

10 Selected Exchanges^
  1. Binance
  2. BitForex
  3. Upbit
  4. Bitrue
  5. Hotcoin Global
  6. DigiFinex (New)
  7. Coinbase Exchange
  8. OKX
  9. Bybit (New)
  10. Bitmart (New)

The following exchanges were removed: LBank, MEXC, Gate.io.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email
info@ix-index.com

For more comprehensive information about the IXCI and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including details about the constituents and their weights, please refer to the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/ for further information.

* Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020).

^The exchanges are arranged in descending order based on their average trading volume over the past 90 days.


Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

Universe
All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
Selection Criteria
Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
Number of Constituents
Variable (28 in Q3 2023)
Launch Date
12th December 2018
Base Date
3rd December 2018
Base Value
1,000
Reconstitution Rule
If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
Currency
US Dollar
Weighting Methodology
Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
Dissemination
Every 5 seconds for 7×24
Website
https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index


Crypto
90-day-average-volume *
90-day-average- Market Cap
Cumulative Market Coverage before Cap
Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
1
Bitcoin
$12,701,868,809
$546,289,809,230
48.73%
40.00%
2
Ethereum
$5,252,942,546
$211,355,671,805
67.58%
37.09%
3
XRP
$1,362,949,458
$30,436,472,145
70.30%
5.14%
4
Cardano
$200,920,040
$9,764,591,270
71.17%
1.62%
5
Dogecoin
$329,480,217
$9,487,844,348
72.01%
1.62%
6
Solana
$408,785,348
$8,874,448,344
72.81%
1.55%
7
TRON
$179,993,097
$7,097,509,103
73.44%
1.47%
8
Polygon
$264,772,059
$5,844,218,660
73.96%
0.90%
9
Polkadot
$105,516,635
$5,745,409,004
74.47%
0.93%
10
Litecoin
$443,297,118
$5,741,022,829
74.99%
0.89%
11
Toncoin
$28,054,270
$5,459,289,016
75.47%
1.38%
12
Shiba Inu
$162,902,900
$4,741,215,777
75.90%
0.80%
13
Bitcoin Cash
$313,034,449
$4,401,144,325
76.29%
0.85%
14
Avalanche
$120,723,006
$3,985,369,302
76.64%
0.60%
15
Chainlink
$221,646,943
$3,670,781,435
76.97%
0.82%
16
Stellar
$145,965,194
$3,478,665,293
77.28%
0.58%
17
Uniswap
$81,715,273
$2,994,053,027
77.55%
0.47%
18
Cosmos
$75,472,816
$2,835,372,310
77.80%
0.48%
19
Monero
$68,862,478
$2,807,159,563
78.05%
0.50%
20
Ethereum Classic
$108,081,630
$2,426,942,886
78.27%
0.42%
21
Hedera
$69,505,725
$1,742,383,914
78.42%
0.31%
22
Filecoin
$105,575,652
$1,678,739,678
78.57%
0.28%
23
Lido DAO
$48,404,084
$1,556,893,884
78.71%
0.27%
24
Aptos
$114,737,696
$1,412,075,633
78.84%
0.24%
25
Arbitrum
$154,323,218
$1,318,329,409
78.96%
0.21%
26
VeChain
$31,835,952
$1,275,959,117
79.07%
0.23%
27
NEAR Protocol
$49,018,734
$1,187,532,442
79.18%
0.20%
28
The Graph
$36,181,306
$920,878,199
79.26%
0.15%

As of 30 September 2023

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is calculated based on the market capitalization of the index constituents on cut-off date, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average- Market Cap
Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website.

Appendix 3

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes


Index Constituents
ixCrypto 5
EW Index
ixCrypto 5
SR Index
ixCrypto 10
EW Index
ixCrypto 10
SR Index
ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index
1
Bitcoin
20%
47.46%
10.00%
37.78%


2
Ethereum
20%
29.34%
10.00%
23.36%
10.00%
35.01%
3
XRP
20%
10.93%
10.00%
8.70%
10.00%
13.04%
4
Cardano
20%
6.13%
10.00%
4.88%
10.00%
7.32%
5
Dogecoin
20%
6.14%
10.00%
4.89%
10.00%
7.33%
6
Solana


10.00%
4.77%
10.00%
7.16%
7
TRON


10.00%
4.65%
10.00%
6.97%
8
Polygon


10.00%
3.65%
10.00%
5.47%
9
Polkadot


10.00%
3.69%
10.00%
5.53%
10
Litecoin


10.00%
3.63%
10.00%
5.44%
11
Toncoin#




10.00%
6.73%

As of 30 September 2023

# Newly Added Constituent for this Quarter (2023 Q2)

Appendix 4

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 7×24 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:
Index Name
Bloomberg Ticker
Reuters Ticker
ixCrypto Index
IXCI
.IXCI
ixBitcoin Index
IXCBI
.IXBI1
ixEthereum Index
IXCEI
.IXEI1

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com.

For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.

For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

Hashtag: #ixCrypto

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm – IX Asia Indexes, provides real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 7×24 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 27 indexes, including 2 single cryptocurrency indexes (designed for exchange futures product), 16 spot price indexes, 6 portfolio indexes (equal weighted and square root weighted), 1 stablecoin index, and 1 infrastructure index. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.

Website:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.