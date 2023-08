A Vibrant Celebration of Music, Global Flavors and Community Spirit

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 August 2023 – The streets of Lan Kwai Fong reverberated with the sounds of music, drinks, and the buzz of excitement during the LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 held on July 29 and 30. Organized by the LKF Association, this outdoor extravaganza united over 10,000 music enthusiasts, foodies, and beer connoisseurs for an unforgettable two-day celebration of local talent and global flavors.