Announcing profit of almost USD 232.4 million and adopting Basel III, HDBank continues moving forward with its sustainable business plan

Published: August 3, 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 3 August 2023 – Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – HOSE: HDB) has announced its first half results with pre-tax profits of nearly VND 232.4 million, which extended its growth track record in the 10th consecutive year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.