Announcing profit of almost USD 232.4 million and adopting Basel III, HDBank continues moving forward with its sustainable business plan

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 1 July 2020 – Dataxet, a data intelligence company, has

announced that it has acquired Sonar Platform in Indonesia along with News and

Ads Monitoring Agency (NAMA) in Malaysia. This marks Dataxet’s latest efforts

in building its network of data intelligence capabilities across Asia,

following its joint venture with Truescope in Singapore.

“The strategic acquisitions of recognised companies such

as Sonar Platform and NAMA marks Dataxet’s progress in building its branded

network of integrated data intelligence in Asia following the launch of

Truescope Singapore,” said David Liu, CEO & Co-Founder of Dataxet.

“Securing presence in key commercial markets across Asia is part of our plan to

provide a truly ‘best-in-class’ data intelligence at scale while ensuring localised

expertise and context.”

Amien Krisna, Founder and CEO of Sonar Platform, who will join

Dataxet’s executive board after the acquisition shares, “I’m excited to

join the Dataxet Group and look forward to the opportunities that the

combination of our expertise will bring. Sonar Platform has a track record of

delivering insights with the use of smart technology which we want to bring to

the Dataxet network.”

Ooi Kiam

Hong, CEO and Founder of NAMA adds, “I trust in the team’s vision of building a

robust and next-generation data intelligence network — one that continuously

focuses on product innovation, technology and talents to deliver smarter insights for clients.”

1. Sonar Platform, founded in 2015, boasts of two state-of-the-art intelligence modules:

i. Sonar Analytics — intelligence platform that combines social media, digital media, print media and

marketplace data sources aimed at delivering mission critical insights and

automated insight reports on demand. Using artificial intelligence, the

application can automate the immense processing, analysis and reporting

of billions of social and digital media to capture

and analyse sentiment, trends and industry content.

ii. Sonar Influence — end-to-end social media

influencer management platform covering

influencer discovery, campaign management and intelligent reporting aimed at

optimising branded influencer campaigns and maximising ROI.

iii. Crisis

support, audience profiling, campaign reporting and bespoke audits are some

examples of its strategic add-on services provided for its clients beyond these

intelligence platforms. The company’s portfolio includes a range of well-known

global brands across diverse sectors such as Microsoft, Grab, Huawei and

AirAsia.

2. News and Ads

Monitoring Agency (NAMA) was founded

in 2006 and has grown to be the largest independent media monitoring company in

Malaysia.

i. Provides a

full range of traditional media monitoring service with comprehensive coverage

across print, broadcast and radio.

ii. Amongst its services,

the company also delivers customised media measurement and insights reports to several

global and local brands from industries such as travel, financial services and

telcos.

Jason Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Dataxet

adds, “While the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly affected parts of the economy,

Dataxet is not slowing down and instead, looking forward to ensure that we stay

ahead of what the market needs and be at the forefront of the industry in

providing smart, accurate and actionable intelligence. Growing a diverse and

creative pool of talents, starting with Amien, along with continuous product

innovation and creative collaborations, will be our key priorities as we look

to grow Asia’s ‘best-in-class’ media and data intelligence network and

capabilities.”

About Dataxet

Dataxet Pte Ltd is a leading integrated data

intelligence holding company operating in Asia. Its branded networks provide

best-in-class media monitoring services along with localised research and data

analytics expertise to deliver accurate, applicable and actionable data

insights. https://www.dataxet.com/