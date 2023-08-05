M+ x SHANGHAI TANG ‘Madame Song: Pioneering Art and Fashion in China’ Exhibition Opening Ceremony – Fashion Show on 27 July, 2023
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 August 2023 – On 27th July, 2023, M+, Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District, invited over 600 guests to inaugurate the first-ever museum exhibition in the world dedicated to Song Huai-Kuei—widely known during her lifetime as Madame Song. The exhibition was open to the public on 29th July, 2023.