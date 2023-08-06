Greener, More Nutritious, More Intelligent, Mengniu Leads the New World of the Dairy Industry till 2049

Published: August 6, 2023

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 August 2023 – On August 4th, the Mengniu Group Global Partners Appreciation Meeting was held in Hohhot. Marking the 24th anniversary of Mengniu Group, the conference focused on the ambitious goal for 2049, symbolizing a second century of effort. Grounded in the present, Mengniu engaged in profound exploration and forward-thinking discussions. A total of 300 attendees, including government officials, industry associations, research institutions, universities, and experts from global industrial chain partners, participated in the gathering.

