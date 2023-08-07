HKBU unveils treatment potential of herbal extract compound isoliquiritigenin for pancreatic cancer
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 August 2023 – A research led by scientists of Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) found that isoliquiritigenin (ISL), a flavonoid isolated from the Chinese herbal medicine licorice, can inhibit pancreatic cancer progression. It may also enhance the efficacy of conventional chemotherapeutic drugs in treating pancreatic cancer. It is the first time that a research group reported the anticancer potential of ISL in treating pancreatic cancer.
