The “NIA” is accelerating Thailand towards being an innovative nation through new roles as a “Focal Conductor,” moving forward with 7 issues to strengthen “government, private sector, SMEs, startups and infrastructure” and to be ready to diversify investment into the region.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 7 August 2023 – The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization), or NIA, is continuing to drive Thailand’s Innovation Index to the 30th place by 2030 in the role of a “Focal Conductor” that connects with domestic and international partners to promote and support innovation-based entrepreneurs in all dimensions. This will lead to sustainable economic and social impacts for the country with 7 main strategies which are: 1) To create and enhance innovation-based entrepreneurial competency in targeted industries with networks throughout the supply chain; 2) To promote open innovation and open up the Thai innovation system; 3) To promote access and the utilization of infrastructure with universities and science parks; 4) To be a center for creating an ecosystem that promotes the utilization of innovation; 5) To promote innovation marketing both domestically and internationally; 6) To raise awareness and recognize the importance of innovation in all sectors; and 7) To develop the organization into one that is ready for change and which grows sustainably.