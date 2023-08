Will become the first Hong Kong-incubated digital asset platform to receive Type 1 and Type 7 licenses

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 August 2023 – Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX) today received approval-in-principle from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to carry out Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities, will become just the third licensed virtual asset operator in Hong Kong.