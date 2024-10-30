Hong Kong Design Centre’s Flagship Initiative: BODW in the city

Connecting Overseas and Local Brands to Showcase the Charm of the ‘City of Design’

Highlights include Victoria Harbour Light Shows, Seaside Music Performances, Interaction with Design Masters and Whisky Masterclasses

From December 2 to 16, Over 60 Exciting Public Events Bringing the City to Life with Design

Hong Kong Design Centre unveils its flagship initiative, BODW in the city, in the Sky Lounge, Upper House at Admiralty. From December 2 to 16, this two-week festival will unfold with over 60 themed events. Group Photo: Professor Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre (Left 5th), Professor Viveca Chan, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, BODW in the city Working Committee Chairman and Steering Committee member (Left 4th), Amy Chow, Project Director of BODW in the city (Right 4th), and representatives of participating brands. (Venue: The Upper House)

Program

Details

Date

Fee

[Performance]



Digital/Dynamic Art Light Show

Curated by Kook Ewo, founder of Motion Plus Design and one of the speakers at BODW 2024, this dynamic design exhibition showcases the cultural confluence between France and Hong Kong, China. The exhibition is presented in collaboration with Gobelins, the leading global school for animation and motion design.



Curator: Kook Ewo



Organised/Co-organised by: Hong Kong Design Centre, Motion Plus Design, and Gobelins



Location: Exterior walls of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre (Sino Group) in Tsim Sha Tsui East

29/11/2024 – 16/12/2024

Free

[Exhibition]



FILA x James Jean Installation

FILA will present an installation by multidisciplinary and award-winning visual artists James Jean.



The ultimate in exploration takes us into Orbit, into the far-flung reaches of space. Surrounded by various celestial flora and fauna, our Explorer presides over the glowing path below, as the flow of energy forms an infinite loop, a continuous flow of curiosity, adventure, and discovery. Due to fluctuations in gravity and atmosphere, the life forms in this region of the universe grow large, and alien beings merge with the environment to form lyrical flowers, dreaming mushrooms, and beautiful creatures. The explorers wander through this garden of unearthly delights, drawing wonder, inspiration, and awe from the unknown universe.



This exhibition will be the only display of this series of works in Hong Kong, inspired by the art collaboration project of James Jean and FILA – Explore.



Organised by: FILA



Location: Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

TBC

Free

[Performance and exhibition]

V Music Live and V Music Exhibition

Presented by the students and graduates of Music Production, Creative Media, and Communication Design from Hong Kong Design Institute (‘HKDI’), V Music Live is a fusion of exhibition and performance. The exhibition features iconic music and precious vinyl records from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as representative music and vinyl from the 2000s and 2010s, alongside works by music students from IVE. The performances are delivered by HKDI’s V Music and special invited guests.



Organised: Hong Kong Design Institute



Location: Ocean Terminal Deck, Harbour City

Exhibition: 4/12/2024 -16/12/2024



11:00 – 20:00



Performance:



7/12/2024 and 14/12/2024

16:30 – 18:00

Free

[Exhibition/Workshops]



“Hong Kong Fashion Festival – Motifx”

The Hong Kong Design Institute is proud to announce the “Hong Kong Fashion Festival – Motifx”, a celebration of the seamless fusion between tradition and modernity through a captivating series of exhibitions, artist lectures, workshops, and live demonstrations. One of the festival’s standout highlights is the collaboration with innovative textile brand INNOTIER, showcasing unique patterned designs using advanced technological fabrics.



‘Motifx’ aims to bridge the gap between historical Chinese patterns and modern design. By inviting young designers for a contemporary reinterpretation, ‘Motifx’ showcases the enduring beauty of Chinese cultural heritage while encouraging creativity and experimentation across product categories, fostering a deeper appreciation for traditional craftsmanship and design techniques, creating a harmonious blend of the past and present.



INNOTIER’s fabrics are embedded with 99.9% silver threads into fabrics through its patented silver weaving technology, providing permanent functions such as antiviral, antimicrobial, anti-odour, UPF 100+, anti-dustmite, anti-mosquito and more.



Organised by: Hong Kong Design Institute



Location: Multi- locations, please refer to the official announcement

28 November 2024 – 29 May 2025

Free



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2024– In a vibrant cross-sector collaboration, Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) joins forces with commercial brands, retail hubs, academic entities, and non-profit institutes to unveil its flagship initiative, BODW in the city (‘the programe’) with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as the Lead Sponsor. From December 2 to December 16, this two-week festival will unfold with over 60 themed events, illuminating Hong Kong’s allure as the celebrated ‘City of Design’.Hong Kong, revered as a global nexus of design, has long captivated brands and master designers from around the world. This project proudly welcomes the Paris Design Week, Hong Kong Design Institute and Harbour City as strategic partners, melding international and local talent to immerse both residents and visitors in a series of events that showcase the city’s design prowess. Spanning visual, auditory, and gustatory domains, the activities include exhibitions, guided tours, workshops, and live artisanal demonstrations, offering the public a precious opportunity to experience the essence of design. The program features the participation of renowned international designers, who travel to the city to share their latest masterpieces and engage with the audience.As a strategic partner of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government), Hong Kong Design Centre has consistently aimed to propel Hong Kong to the status of an international design capital. Professor Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre and Chairman of the BODW in the city Steering Committee, referenced the hopes placed on the design industry in this year’s policy address, stating: “Building on our experiences over the past five years, this year we are elevating the BODW city program with a fresh start at BODW in the city. This initiative is definitely not a rehash but a genuine effort aimed at boosting the design economy. Drawing inspiration from the success of Paris Design Week, we aim to create a design festival uniquely Hong Kong’s own. The Chief Executive’s 2024 policy address mentioned using innovative thinking to position Hong Kong as a premier tourist destination, utilising the rich and unique resources of Hong Kong to fulfill the vision of ‘Everywhere in Hong Kong is a Tourist Spot’. BODW in the city precisely injects creativity into the tourism industry, allowing both residents and visitors to experience Hong Kong’s design allure from a fresh perspective.”Professor Viveca Chan, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, BODW in the city Working Committee Chairman and Steering Committee member, highlighted this year’s innovative leap: “BODW in the city is pioneering a fresh format, diverging from past editions. We’re engaging not just across different design disciplines, but also extending our collaborative network to include business sectors and brands, significantly broadening our reach and impact. This approach spans both B2B and B2C dimensions, positioned to catalyze innovative influences and enhancements. Hong Kong’s vibrant cultural and creative industries serve as a fertile ground for these initiatives. Through the dynamic two-week span of BODW in the city, we aim to cultivate an ecosystem that enriches public engagement with design, intertwining it with daily life and elevating Hong Kong’s international stature as a true ‘City of Design’. This endeavor not only showcases Hong Kong’s design prowess but also injects fresh perspectives and inspirations into our design scene.”Amy Chow, Project Director of BODW in the city, is delighted to announce that the initiative has garnered support from over 50 international and local brands, resulting in nearly 60 spectacular collaborative events. “To immerse locals and visitors in a unique design atmosphere in Hong Kong, we focused on innovation, content variety, and public participation when planning the project. BODW in the city offers a diverse lineup including design exhibitions, artistic installations, concerts, and light art. Furthermore, we provide tailored City Walk guides on the official website and social media, enabling the public and tourists to plan their design explorations based on personal interests and schedule flexibility.”To ensure that the public can immerse themselves in a vibrant design environment even beyond the event days, the program meticulously curated a list of 101 must-visit design hotspots across Hong Kong. These gems are highlighted in an easy-to-use web and e-book format, allowing you to effortlessly map out your local adventures anytime. For a deeper dive, explore our expertly crafted thematic routes and event guides that capture the true spirit of the experience.To further fuel design innovation in Hong Kong, HKDC extends an invitation to all design enthusiasts, creators, and the wider community to actively participate in BODW in the city. Through a series of captivating events, we aim to immerse more people in the allure of design, transforming this creative energy into a force that propels societal advancement. Together, in this city of design, we seek to find inspiration, ignite creativity, and collaboratively sketch a more vibrant blueprint for the future. The event lineup is rich and diverse; selected programs are detailed in the attachments. For more information on event specifics, thematic routes, and strategic guides, please stay tuned to the official BODW in the city website and keep an eye on our social media platforms for the latest updates. Hong Kong Design Centre looks forward to exploring the boundless possibilities of design with you at BODW in the city.BODW in the city website: www.bodwinthecity.com Hashtag: #HKDC #BODW

About BODW in the city

BODW in the city is an exciting citywide design initiative organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as the Lead Sponsor, aimed at engaging the tourists, general public and consumers while activating local brands and retailers. Running from December 2 to 16, 2024, this vibrant event showcases Hong Kong’s commitment to design excellence and creativity in a way that contributes to the local economy, with the theme of highlighting the ‘City of Design’.



This initiative transforms Hong Kong’s design destinations into dynamic spaces filled with curated program, exhibitions, workshops, installations, shows, and craft demonstrations. By seamlessly blending cultural and commercial elements, BODW in the city invites everyone to experience how design enhances everyday life and business operations.



With over 60 events organised by various organisation, businesses, and cultural venues, this multidisciplinary celebration encompasses a wide range of fields, including design, food, fashion, decor, lifestyle, architecture, movies, and art. It provides an unparalleled opportunity for the public to immerse themselves in the city’s creative landscape.



To further enrich the experience, a digital guidebook highlighting 101 must-see design spots in Hong Kong will be available, encouraging everyone to explore and appreciate the city’s unique design offerings.



About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the Hong Kong SAR Government in leveraging the city’s East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.



To achieve our goals we:



Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (www.ccidahk.gov.hk)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.



