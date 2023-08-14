Samsung Singapore Unveils ViewFinity S9, an Astounding New 5K Monitor

Lifelike colour representation and extremely high-resolution brings quality visuals to work and entertainment in one monitor







Specifications



S90PC

Display

Screen Size

27″

Panel Type

IPS, Flat

Resolution

5K (5,120 x 2,880)

Colour Gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Brightness (Typical)

600 cd/m2

Refresh Rate (Max)

60Hz

Response Time

5ms (GtG)

Contrast Ratio (Static)

1000:1

Matte Display

Yes

Features

Calibration

Smart Calibration

Intelligent Eye Care

Adaptive Picture / Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free

Camera

4K (3,840 x 2,160), In-box

Smart TV Apps

Yes

Gaming Hub





N/A

Interface

Connection Types

1 Thunderbolt 4 (90W)



1 miniDP, USB-C (3DN)

Design

Stand Type

HAS / Pivot / Tilt

Wall Mount

100×100





[1] Colour representation calculated in CIE 1976.



[2] Colour accuracy figures may vary based on the measuring device and the measuring point. Screen features may vary depending on system environment, such as computer components, duration of use, or other factors.



[3] Factory calibration is measured for accuracy in sRGB under shipment conditions. Value may vary depending on the measurement environment. Users can find the factory calibration report in the on-screen display (OSD) settings.



[4] Smart Calibration is available on Galaxy S10 or later, Galaxy Note10 or later, Galaxy Fold devices, Galaxy Flip devices, iPhone 11 or later, and the second-generation iPhone SE 2 or later. It requires the latest version of the SmartThings app.



[5] Certain devices using MacOS 13 may have limited compatibility.



[6] Auto Framing works when using the built-in applications.



[7] While stocks last.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 August 2023 – Samsung Electronics Singapore today announced it is expanding its ViewFinity monitor lineup with the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 (S90PC model). The launch of the ViewFinity S9 strengthens Samsung’s high-resolution monitor lineup following the introduction of the ViewFinity S8 (S80PB model) in June 2022, which featured an Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution. The new ViewFinity S9 is optimised with all the tools needed in industries like graphic design and photography and being named a CES Innovation Award honoree in 2023.“Our new 5K monitor is designed to deliver the highest performance and best experience for professionals in creative and visual industries,” said. “With the ViewFinity lineup, we will provide creatives with top-notch visual experiences, along with the lifelike colour clarity and versatile connectivity they need to achieve the best in any project.”The new ViewFinity S9 offers a 27″ screen with a 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution, for a workspace that’s over 50% bigger than other UHD monitors, with exceptional picture and text clarity. It allows for professionals to work on ultra-high resolution content without needing to zoom in, so they can view their projects in 5K while still keeping all their editing tools visible on screen.With its 99% DCI-P3 [1] and 218 PPI (pixels per inch), the ViewFinity S9 provides more saturated and vivid colours with crisper details, perfect for those who rely on visual fidelity. [2] Furthermore, a typical brightness of 600 cd/mmakes it easy to work in nearly any lighting environment. Samsung’s calibration technology helps users achieve the accurate colour they want. During production, the monitor’s colour is factory calibrated for incredible Delta E <2accuracy immediately out of the box. [3] The ViewFinity S9 uses the Smart Calibration feature controlled with smartphones [4] which is the first in the industry, and users can conveniently customise the ViewFinity S9’s screen for precise settings without expensive, complex calibration equipment whenever they want. Using the SmartThings app, users can choose to calibrate in basic mode for a quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma settings, or they can use professional mode for complete control of colour temperature, luminance, colour space and gamma settings. Users can start this process simply by pointing their smartphone camera at the ViewFinity S9’s screen, and after calibration they can view a report detailing the adjustments made and the Delta E colour accuracy.The ViewFinity S9 also supports its users with TUV-certified Intelligent Eye Care features to reduce eye strain, even over extended periods of use. Additionally, Samsung’s Matte Display limits light reflection and glare on the monitor, minimising distractions while working.The visual performance of the ViewFinity S9 is also enhanced by features designed to make professionals’ lives easier.The ViewFinity S9 features versatile connectivity for users of both Mac and Windows PCs, with Thunderbolt 4 and mini DisplayPort inputs in addition to USB-C. The Thunderbolt 4 compatibility allows users to charge devices with up to 90W of power and transfer data reliably at speeds up to 40 Gbps. [5] The monitor comes equipped with a built-in 4K SlimFit camera that connects via pogo pin without additional cables or equipment. The camera’s high resolution delivers crystal clear quality for video calls on apps such as Google Meet. The camera tilts to fit the angle of your monitor, and Auto Framing [6] keeps you visible and in-shot, even when you shift position.The ViewFinity S9’s slim metal design works for any space. With its ergonomic design, this monitor can provide comfort and improve productivity by adjusting to almost any position or posture. A height adjustable stand matches the user’s eye level, and the screen can tilt to match viewing angles. In Pivot mode, the screen rotates 90 degrees, so users can read long documents with less scrolling. With VESA mount compatibility, users can save space and keep desks clutter-free.Embedded Smart TV apps give users the full TV experience when it’s time to switch to entertainment after work. Instant access to popular streaming apps and shows without needing a separate PC, built-in speakers with Adaptive Sound+ that automatically adjusts noise levels, and a remote control make this a well-rounded monitor for both work and play.The ViewFinity S9 is now available for preorder from 14 to 27 August 2023 in Singapore, with general availability starting 28 August 2023 at S$2,288 (including GST).In addition, consumers who preorder the ViewFinity S9 will receive a complimentary Portable SSD T7 Shield 4TB in Black (worth S$488) [7] The new ViewFinity S9 will be available on the Samsung Online Store , the Samsung Official Store on Amazon, Lazada and Shopee, as well as major consumer electronics and IT retailers.For more information about Samsung’s ViewFinity monitor lineup, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/sg/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at