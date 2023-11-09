Singapore’s National Pavilion at Frankfurt Book Fair Attracted Book Browsers and Visitors Interested in Connecting with Singapore Businesses
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November 2023 – At the Frankfurt Book Fair, held from 18 to 22 October 2023, the Singapore Book Publishers Association (SBPA) presented a National Pavilion titled “Small Island, Big Reads”, supported by the National Arts Council (NAC). Over 200 local books were featured at the Pavilion, covering the four national languages and including a variety of genres.