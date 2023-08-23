Lioner Expands Client Advisory Offering in Mainland China

Achieves remarkable 220% growth in 1H 2023, driven by successful 3-in-1 services strategy and strong international expertise
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 August 2023 – Lioner International Group Ltd. (Lioner), a financial services pioneer, announced today the opening of its new Beijing office, enhancing its family office advisory offering in China as well as enabling greater synergy across the region through its offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, where it provides 3-in-1 insurance, trust, and family office advisory services for high-net-worth (HNW) clients. The opening of Lioner’s new Beijing office reinforces the company’s confidence in China’s long-term economic growth and the country’s prominent role in the global economy. In contrast to the Hong Kong and Singapore entities, Lioner’s Beijing office will not be operating as a broker in China. Its operations will solely focus on providing family office advisory services to their valued clients, an area currently in high demand in China.