Singapore to Host Singapore Convention Week 2023

Published: August 23, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 August 2023 – The Singapore Convention Week (SC Week) 2023 will return on 28 August to 1 September this year. This follows a successful SC Week 2022, which saw over 4,000 participants from more than 100 countries. The event will bring together thought leaders, experts, practitioners and policy makers from the legal, business, and government sectors to share the latest developments, discuss emerging trends, and exchange insights in cross-border dispute resolution amidst an ever-changing global landscape.

Organised by the Singapore Ministry of Law (MinLaw), in collaboration with supporting partner organisations, SC Week 2023 features an extensive line-up of events on dispute resolution, including panel discussions, workshops, debates, lectures, networking events, and visits. It consists of:

a. The UNCITRAL Academy: The UNCITRAL Academy, which comprises a Conference and Capacity-Building Workshops, is the headline event of the SC Week. It will be jointly organised by MinLaw and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) on 29 to 31 August 2023 (see Annex A for the programme on 29 August 2023).

Centred around the theme ‘Tomorrow’s World Today: Leading the Future of Dispute Resolution’, the UNCITRAL Academy provides a platform for international and local experts to discuss current and emerging global issues. These include the ever-evolving digital economy, inter-cultural needs in mediation and arbitration, in the rise of mediation in investor-State dispute settlement, dispute resolution for carbon markets, the effects of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and more.

Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law Mr Edwin Tong SC will open the UNCITRAL Academy Conference and Industry Capacity-Building Workshop with a welcome address. This will be followed by opening remarks by Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL. About 30 global experts in various fields will share their insights and analysis in the subsequent panel discussions, fireside chat and workshop.

The three UNCITRAL Academy Capacity-Building Workshops will comprise presentations by and panel discussions with international dispute resolution experts, practitioners, and Government officials. Of these, two Workshops are closed-door sessions catered for Government officials only, while the Industry Capacity-Building Workshop is open to all attendees. With a demonstration and real-life case studies, the Industry Capacity-Building Workshop will provide a deep-dive into mediation advocacy, with practical tips on maximising mediation to resolve disputes.

b. Partner events by supporting organisations: A series of legal and dispute resolution-related events will also be jointly organised by partner organisations (see Annex B), including:

· SIAC Symposium by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. SIAC’s flagship conference will bring together various stakeholders of the international arbitration community, to provide a platform for dialogue, the co-creation and cross-pollination of ideas and networking opportunities.

· SIMC Signature Event: MNCs for Mediation by the Singapore International Mediation Centre. Leading multinational corporations will gather during this by-invitation luncheon to sign a declaration of intent to support the use of mediation, followed by a panel discussion with corporate executives who will shed light on their companies’ mediation journeys and how they overcame challenges along the way to forge a new approach for their companies.

· Complexification and Contextuality by the Singapore International Commercial Court. This panel on resolving multi-party/multi-contract disputes with SICC’s Technology, Infrastructure and Construction List (TIC List) will discuss the challenges of managing complex disputes, and how the TIC List is structured to address complexification and provide contextuality to achieve outcomes that may be fair, effective, and preserve business relations.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law, Mr Edwin Tong SC, said: “We are honoured that the SC Week has received overwhelming support from partner organisations and individuals from around the world. The number of events and registrations has increased year after year. We hope that the SC Week will serve as a useful platform for users, practitioners and policymakers to come together, to discuss how the dispute resolution system can be improved to resolve cross-border disputes more efficiently and effectively. This will provide greater confidence to businesses and investors, and facilitate global trade and commerce.”

Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL, said: “We are proud to once again co-organise with MinLaw the UNCITRAL Academy during the SC Week. In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, we must continue to keep abreast with the latest as well as emerging issues in dispute resolution. We must continue to harmonise and fine tune our dispute resolution frameworks so that they remain efficient, relevant and fit-for-purpose. We are confident that the UNCITRAL Academy and other activities held throughout SC Week will help us to achieve this – by exchanging our experiences and ideas, by fostering deeper understanding, and by anticipating and equipping ourselves to respond to tomorrow’s challenges today.”

Visit https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg to register for SC Week 2023 and get the latest updates.

Annex A: Programme of UNCITRAL Academy

More details can be found at: https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg/sc-weeks-events.html

UNCITRAL Academy Conference and Industry Capacity-Building Workshop – 29 August 2023

Shangri-La Singapore

22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

9.30am – 5.30pm

Time
Activity
8.30am
Registration
9.30am
Conference Opening
9.35am
Welcome Address, Mr Edwin Tong SC, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law
9.45am
Opening Remarks, Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL
9.50am
Panel Discussion: Dispute Resolution in the Digital Economy (DRDE)
10.30am
Fireside Chat: The Future of International Dispute Settlement Involving States
11.00am
Panel Discussion: Investor-State Mediation
12.00pm
Panel Discussion: Navigating Inter-Cultural Needs in Mediation and Arbitration
12.45pm
Networking Lunch
2.00pm
Industry Capacity-Building Workshop – Mediation Advocacy: From Breakdown to Breakthrough
3.30pm
Panel Discussion: Dispute Resolution in Carbon Markets
4.15pm
Debate: Robots are Better Arbitrators and Mediators than Humans
5.30pm
End of Conference

UNCITRAL Academy Government and Investor-State Dispute Settlement Capacity-Building Workshops – 30 and 31 August 2023

*Closed-door and by invitation only for government officials

Date
Time
Activity
30 August 2023, Wednesday
7pm – 9.15pm
UNCITRAL Academy Government Capacity-Building Workshop
31 August 2023, Thursday
7pm – 9.30pm
UNCITRAL Academy Investor-State Dispute Settlement Capacity-Building Workshop


Annex B: SC Week 2023 Supporting Partner Organisations and Events

More details can be found at: https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg/sc-weeks-events.html


No.
Title of Event
Organising Partner(s)
Time
Venue
28 August 2023, Monday
1
SIAC Symposium
Singapore International Arbitration Centre
8.30am – 6.00pm
Shangri-La Singapore

22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
29 August 2023, Tuesday
2
Launch of the 2023 SIDRA International Dispute Resolution Survey Preliminary Findings
Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy
8.00am – 9.15am
*By Invitation Only
30 August 2023, Wednesday
3
Commodities Arbitration: A Concise Survey of the Latest Procedural and Substantive Developments


The LCIA Asia Pacific Users’ Council and The LCIA Director General
8.30am – 9.15am
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
4
Careers in Arbitration Edition: Would You Rather?
AAA-ICDR Young and International (Y&I)
8.30am – 9.30am
White & Case Pte Ltd

88 Market St, #41-01, CapitaSpring 048948
5
IPBA Arbitration Day: Tackling Current Grey Areas in Arbitration – Towards Certainty and Finality
Inter-Pacific Bar Association
9.30am – 5.00pm
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
6
SIMC Signature Event: MNCs for Mediation
Singapore International Mediation Centre
10.00am – 1.00pm
Shangri-La Singapore

22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

*By Invitation Only
7
The Singapore Mediation Convention on Trial: A Live Enactment of An Application to Set Aside a Mediated Settlement Agreement under the Singapore Convention
The Law Society of Singapore, Singapore Institute of Arbitrators, Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore)
3.00pm – 5.30pm
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
8
Emergency Arbitration 101: Latest Trends and Developments
Young ICCA
4.00pm – 5.40pm
Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP

9 Straits View #06-07 Marina One West Tower, 018937

*Hybrid Event
9
Complexification and Contextuality – Resolving Multi-Party/Multi-Contract Disputes with SICC’s TIC List
Singapore International Commercial Court
5.00pm – 6.30pm
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
10
100 Years of ICC International Court of Arbitration: A Mission of Purpose and a Vision of Continuity
International Chamber of Commerce
5.00pm – 7.30pm
Grand Ballroom, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

30 Beach Road

Singapore 189763
11
The Composite Approach on Arbitrability and the Anupam Mittal Singapore Judgement – Path Forward or Paradox?
Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration
6:30pm – 8:45pm
Drew & Napier LLC

10 Collyer Quay, #10th Floor Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315
12
Restructuring by the Bay: Will Singapore Become the New Restructuring Destination For APAC (and Beyond)?
INSOL International
7.00pm – 8.30pm
Shangri-La Singapore

22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

*Hybrid Event
31 August 2023, Thursday
13
GAR Live: Singapore
Global Arbitration Review
8.30am – 5.00pm
M Hotel Singapore

81 Anson Rd, Singapore 079908
14
Facilitative and Evaluative Models of Mediation: Is the Distinction Still Meaningful, or Simply Arcane Semantics? Is it Time to Bring Evaluative Mediation out of the Shadows?
Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore) with Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy and Singapore International Mediation Centre
11.30pm – 2.00pm
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

*Hybrid Event
15
Singapore Mediation Lecture 2023 – The Next Wave of Effective Dispute Resolution: Developing Emotional and Social Intelligence
Singapore Mediation Centre
3.00pm – 5.00pm
Conrad Centennial Singapore

2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982

*Hybrid Event
16
Unfolding Conversations: To Arbitrate or to Mediate? Deciding on the Most Appropriate ADR to Resolve Maritime and International Trade Disputes
Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration
5.00pm – 7.00pm
Stephenson Harwood (Singapore) Alliance

8 Marina Boulevard 29-01, Tower 1 Marina Bay Financial Centre, 018981

*Hybrid Event
17
Legal Counsel Summit 2023
Singapore Corporate Counsel Association
5.00pm – 8.00pm
Supreme Court
18
From Algorithm to Awards: The Role of AI in Arbitration and Mediation
AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre
5.30pm – 7.00pm
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

*Hybrid Event
19
150 Years of Swiss Arbitration: Quo Vadis in Asia?
Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)
6:00pm-8:00pm
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
20
Much Ado About Pre-Conditions: A Mock Arbitration Hearing
SG VYAP (Singapore Very Young Arbitration Practitioners)
6.30pm – 9:00pm
*Hybrid Event

Hogan Lovells Lee & Lee

50 Collyer Quay #10-01 OUE Bayfront, Singapore 049321
21
Charting Course of Dispute Resolution in Singapore: A Round Table Dinner Discussion with ICDR President, Bridget Mary McCormack
AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre
7.15pm – 8.30pm
*By Invitation Only
1 September 2023, Friday
22
A Fireside Chat with Leaders in Mediation: Navigating the Industry as Young Mediators and Mediation Counsel
The Law Society of Singapore
9.00am – 12.00pm
Drew & Napier LLC

10 Collyer Quay, #10th Floor Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315
23
A Review of Emerging Themes in ADR (2023 version)
International Bar Association
9.00am – 2.30pm
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
24
Applied Arbitration for Fellows
Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore)
9.00am – 7.00pm
Allen & Gledhill LLP

1 Marina Blvd, #28-00, Singapore 018989
25
Maxwell Chambers Open House
Maxwell Chambers
10.00am – 10.30am

2.30pm – 3.00pm
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
26
ROAP Asia 2023 Finals
Delos Dispute Resolution
1.20pm – 6.20pm
Wong Partnership

12 Marina Blvd, Tower 3 Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore 018982

*Hybrid event
27
Getting the Most Out of the Singapore Convention in Investor-State Disputes
NUS Centre for International Law
2.30pm – 3.45pm
*Virtual Event
28
ADR and Arbitration Forward – Regional Updates and Perspectives
Beihai Asia International Arbitration Centre
3.00pm – 5.00pm
Harry Elias Partnership LLP

SGX Centre 2, #17-01, 4 Shenton Way, Singapore 068807
29
Generative AI and Implications for ADR: A Watershed Moment?
Maxwell Chambers
3.15pm – 4.30pm
Maxwell Chambers

32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
30
Ensuring Quality in Cross-Border Mediation: The Place of Standards
Singapore International Mediation Institute
4.30pm – 6.00pm
*Virtual Event
2 September 2023, Saturday
31
Applied Arbitration for Fellows
Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore)
9.00am – 7.00pm
Allen & Gledhill LLP

1 Marina Blvd, #28-00, Singapore 018989


Supporting Partner Organisations

  1. United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL)
  2. American Arbitration Association – International Centre for Dispute Resolution Asia Case Management Centre (AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre)
  3. Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore) (CIArb)
  4. Delos Dispute Resolution
  5. Global Arbitration Review (GAR)
  6. INSOL International
  7. International Centre for Dispute Resolution Asia Case Management Centre Young and International (AAA-ICDR Young and International (Y&I))
  8. International Bar Association (IBA)
  9. International Court of Arbitration (ICC)
  10. Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA)
  11. Maxwell Chambers
  12. MCIA (tbc)
  13. NUS Centre for International Law (NUS CIL)
  14. Singapore Corporate Counsel Association (SCCA)
  15. Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA)
  16. Singapore Institute of Arbitrators (SIArb)
  17. Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC)
  18. Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC)
  19. Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy (SIDRA)
  20. Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC)
  21. Singapore International Mediation Institute (SIMI)
  22. Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC)
  23. Singapore Very Young Arbitration Practitioners (SG VYAP)
  24. Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore) (SMP)
  25. Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)
  26. The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc)
  27. The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)
  28. Young ICCA



Hashtag: #MinistryofLawSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.