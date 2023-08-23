Singapore to Host Singapore Convention Week 2023





Organised by the Singapore Ministry of Law (MinLaw), in collaboration with supporting partner organisations, SC Week 2023 features an extensive line-up of events on dispute resolution, including panel discussions, workshops, debates, lectures, networking events, and visits. It consists of:





a. The UNCITRAL Academy: The UNCITRAL Academy, which comprises a Conference and Capacity-Building Workshops, is the headline event of the SC Week. It will be jointly organised by MinLaw and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) on 29 to 31 August 2023 (see Annex A for the programme on 29 August 2023).





Centred around the theme ‘Tomorrow’s World Today: Leading the Future of Dispute Resolution’, the UNCITRAL Academy provides a platform for international and local experts to discuss current and emerging global issues. These include the ever-evolving digital economy, inter-cultural needs in mediation and arbitration, in the rise of mediation in investor-State dispute settlement, dispute resolution for carbon markets, the effects of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and more.





Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law Mr Edwin Tong SC will open the UNCITRAL Academy Conference and Industry Capacity-Building Workshop with a welcome address. This will be followed by opening remarks by Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL. About 30 global experts in various fields will share their insights and analysis in the subsequent panel discussions, fireside chat and workshop.





The three UNCITRAL Academy Capacity-Building Workshops will comprise presentations by and panel discussions with international dispute resolution experts, practitioners, and Government officials. Of these, two Workshops are closed-door sessions catered for Government officials only, while the Industry Capacity-Building Workshop is open to all attendees. With a demonstration and real-life case studies, the Industry Capacity-Building Workshop will provide a deep-dive into mediation advocacy, with practical tips on maximising mediation to resolve disputes.





b. Partner events by supporting organisations: A series of legal and dispute resolution-related events will also be jointly organised by partner organisations (see Annex B), including:





· SIAC Symposium by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. SIAC’s flagship conference will bring together various stakeholders of the international arbitration community, to provide a platform for dialogue, the co-creation and cross-pollination of ideas and networking opportunities.





· SIMC Signature Event: MNCs for Mediation by the Singapore International Mediation Centre. Leading multinational corporations will gather during this by-invitation luncheon to sign a declaration of intent to support the use of mediation, followed by a panel discussion with corporate executives who will shed light on their companies’ mediation journeys and how they overcame challenges along the way to forge a new approach for their companies.





· Complexification and Contextuality by the Singapore International Commercial Court. This panel on resolving multi-party/multi-contract disputes with SICC’s Technology, Infrastructure and Construction List (TIC List) will discuss the challenges of managing complex disputes, and how the TIC List is structured to address complexification and provide contextuality to achieve outcomes that may be fair, effective, and preserve business relations.





Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law, Mr Edwin Tong SC, said: “We are honoured that the SC Week has received overwhelming support from partner organisations and individuals from around the world. The number of events and registrations has increased year after year. We hope that the SC Week will serve as a useful platform for users, practitioners and policymakers to come together, to discuss how the dispute resolution system can be improved to resolve cross-border disputes more efficiently and effectively. This will provide greater confidence to businesses and investors, and facilitate global trade and commerce.”





Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL, said: “We are proud to once again co-organise with MinLaw the UNCITRAL Academy during the SC Week. In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, we must continue to keep abreast with the latest as well as emerging issues in dispute resolution. We must continue to harmonise and fine tune our dispute resolution frameworks so that they remain efficient, relevant and fit-for-purpose. We are confident that the UNCITRAL Academy and other activities held throughout SC Week will help us to achieve this – by exchanging our experiences and ideas, by fostering deeper understanding, and by anticipating and equipping ourselves to respond to tomorrow’s challenges today.”





Visit https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg to register for SC Week 2023 and get the latest updates.





Annex A

Time

Activity

8.30am

Registration

9.30am

Conference Opening

9.35am

Welcome Address, Mr Edwin Tong SC, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law

9.45am

Opening Remarks, Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL

9.50am

Panel Discussion: Dispute Resolution in the Digital Economy (DRDE)

10.30am

Fireside Chat: The Future of International Dispute Settlement Involving States

11.00am

Panel Discussion: Investor-State Mediation

12.00pm

Panel Discussion: Navigating Inter-Cultural Needs in Mediation and Arbitration

12.45pm

Networking Lunch

2.00pm

Industry Capacity-Building Workshop – Mediation Advocacy: From Breakdown to Breakthrough

3.30pm

Panel Discussion: Dispute Resolution in Carbon Markets

4.15pm

Debate: Robots are Better Arbitrators and Mediators than Humans

5.30pm

End of Conference



Date

Time

Activity

30 August 2023, Wednesday

7pm – 9.15pm

UNCITRAL Academy Government Capacity-Building Workshop

31 August 2023, Thursday

7pm – 9.30pm

UNCITRAL Academy Investor-State Dispute Settlement Capacity-Building Workshop



Annex B:

No.

Title of Event

Organising Partner(s)

Time

Venue

28 August 2023, Monday

1

SIAC Symposium

Singapore International Arbitration Centre

8.30am – 6.00pm

Shangri-La Singapore



22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

29 August 2023, Tuesday

2

Launch of the 2023 SIDRA International Dispute Resolution Survey Preliminary Findings

Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy

8.00am – 9.15am

*By Invitation Only

30 August 2023, Wednesday

3

Commodities Arbitration: A Concise Survey of the Latest Procedural and Substantive Developments





The LCIA Asia Pacific Users’ Council and The LCIA Director General

8.30am – 9.15am

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

4

Careers in Arbitration Edition: Would You Rather?

AAA-ICDR Young and International (Y&I)

8.30am – 9.30am

White & Case Pte Ltd



88 Market St, #41-01, CapitaSpring 048948

5

IPBA Arbitration Day: Tackling Current Grey Areas in Arbitration – Towards Certainty and Finality

Inter-Pacific Bar Association

9.30am – 5.00pm

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

6

SIMC Signature Event: MNCs for Mediation

Singapore International Mediation Centre

10.00am – 1.00pm

Shangri-La Singapore



22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350



*By Invitation Only

7

The Singapore Mediation Convention on Trial: A Live Enactment of An Application to Set Aside a Mediated Settlement Agreement under the Singapore Convention

The Law Society of Singapore, Singapore Institute of Arbitrators, Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore)

3.00pm – 5.30pm

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

8

Emergency Arbitration 101: Latest Trends and Developments

Young ICCA

4.00pm – 5.40pm

Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP



9 Straits View #06-07 Marina One West Tower, 018937



*Hybrid Event

9

Complexification and Contextuality – Resolving Multi-Party/Multi-Contract Disputes with SICC’s TIC List

Singapore International Commercial Court

5.00pm – 6.30pm

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

10

100 Years of ICC International Court of Arbitration: A Mission of Purpose and a Vision of Continuity

International Chamber of Commerce

5.00pm – 7.30pm

Grand Ballroom, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach



30 Beach Road



Singapore 189763

11

The Composite Approach on Arbitrability and the Anupam Mittal Singapore Judgement – Path Forward or Paradox?

Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration

6:30pm – 8:45pm

Drew & Napier LLC



10 Collyer Quay, #10th Floor Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315

12

Restructuring by the Bay: Will Singapore Become the New Restructuring Destination For APAC (and Beyond)?

INSOL International

7.00pm – 8.30pm

Shangri-La Singapore



22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350



*Hybrid Event

31 August 2023, Thursday

13

GAR Live: Singapore

Global Arbitration Review

8.30am – 5.00pm

M Hotel Singapore



81 Anson Rd, Singapore 079908

14

Facilitative and Evaluative Models of Mediation: Is the Distinction Still Meaningful, or Simply Arcane Semantics? Is it Time to Bring Evaluative Mediation out of the Shadows?

Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore) with Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy and Singapore International Mediation Centre

11.30pm – 2.00pm

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115



*Hybrid Event

15

Singapore Mediation Lecture 2023 – The Next Wave of Effective Dispute Resolution: Developing Emotional and Social Intelligence

Singapore Mediation Centre

3.00pm – 5.00pm

Conrad Centennial Singapore



2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982



*Hybrid Event

16

Unfolding Conversations: To Arbitrate or to Mediate? Deciding on the Most Appropriate ADR to Resolve Maritime and International Trade Disputes

Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration

5.00pm – 7.00pm

Stephenson Harwood (Singapore) Alliance



8 Marina Boulevard 29-01, Tower 1 Marina Bay Financial Centre, 018981



*Hybrid Event

17

Legal Counsel Summit 2023

Singapore Corporate Counsel Association

5.00pm – 8.00pm

Supreme Court

18

From Algorithm to Awards: The Role of AI in Arbitration and Mediation

AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre

5.30pm – 7.00pm

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115



*Hybrid Event

19

150 Years of Swiss Arbitration: Quo Vadis in Asia?

Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)

6:00pm-8:00pm

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

20

Much Ado About Pre-Conditions: A Mock Arbitration Hearing

SG VYAP (Singapore Very Young Arbitration Practitioners)

6.30pm – 9:00pm

*Hybrid Event



Hogan Lovells Lee & Lee



50 Collyer Quay #10-01 OUE Bayfront, Singapore 049321

21

Charting Course of Dispute Resolution in Singapore: A Round Table Dinner Discussion with ICDR President, Bridget Mary McCormack

AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre

7.15pm – 8.30pm

*By Invitation Only

1 September 2023, Friday

22

A Fireside Chat with Leaders in Mediation: Navigating the Industry as Young Mediators and Mediation Counsel

The Law Society of Singapore

9.00am – 12.00pm

Drew & Napier LLC



10 Collyer Quay, #10th Floor Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315

23

A Review of Emerging Themes in ADR (2023 version)

International Bar Association

9.00am – 2.30pm

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

24

Applied Arbitration for Fellows

Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore)

9.00am – 7.00pm

Allen & Gledhill LLP



1 Marina Blvd, #28-00, Singapore 018989

25

Maxwell Chambers Open House

Maxwell Chambers

10.00am – 10.30am



2.30pm – 3.00pm

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

26

ROAP Asia 2023 Finals

Delos Dispute Resolution

1.20pm – 6.20pm

Wong Partnership



12 Marina Blvd, Tower 3 Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore 018982



*Hybrid event

27

Getting the Most Out of the Singapore Convention in Investor-State Disputes

NUS Centre for International Law

2.30pm – 3.45pm

*Virtual Event

28

ADR and Arbitration Forward – Regional Updates and Perspectives

Beihai Asia International Arbitration Centre

3.00pm – 5.00pm

Harry Elias Partnership LLP



SGX Centre 2, #17-01, 4 Shenton Way, Singapore 068807

29

Generative AI and Implications for ADR: A Watershed Moment?

Maxwell Chambers

3.15pm – 4.30pm

Maxwell Chambers



32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115

30

Ensuring Quality in Cross-Border Mediation: The Place of Standards

Singapore International Mediation Institute

4.30pm – 6.00pm

*Virtual Event

2 September 2023, Saturday

31

Applied Arbitration for Fellows

Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore)

9.00am – 7.00pm

Allen & Gledhill LLP



1 Marina Blvd, #28-00, Singapore 018989



United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) American Arbitration Association – International Centre for Dispute Resolution Asia Case Management Centre (AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre) Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore) (CIArb) Delos Dispute Resolution Global Arbitration Review (GAR) INSOL International International Centre for Dispute Resolution Asia Case Management Centre Young and International (AAA-ICDR Young and International (Y&I)) International Bar Association (IBA) International Court of Arbitration (ICC) Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA) Maxwell Chambers MCIA (tbc) NUS Centre for International Law (NUS CIL) Singapore Corporate Counsel Association (SCCA) Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA) Singapore Institute of Arbitrators (SIArb) Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy (SIDRA) Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) Singapore International Mediation Institute (SIMI) Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC) Singapore Very Young Arbitration Practitioners (SG VYAP) Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore) (SMP) Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA) The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) Young ICCA

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 August 2023 – The Singapore Convention Week (SC Week) 2023 will return on 28 August to 1 September this year. This follows a successful SC Week 2022, which saw over 4,000 participants from more than 100 countries. The event will bring together thought leaders, experts, practitioners and policy makers from the legal, business, and government sectors to share the latest developments, discuss emerging trends, and exchange insights in cross-border dispute resolution amidst an ever-changing global landscape.More details can be found at: https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg/sc-weeks-events.html Shangri-La Singapore22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 2583509.30am – 5.30pmMore details can be found at: https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg/sc-weeks-events.html Hashtag: #MinistryofLawSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.