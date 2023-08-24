DHL Global Forwarding announces strategic leadership appointments in Asia Pacific
- Karsten Michaelis, previously SVP Ocean Freight DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, appointed as President/ Representative Director, DHL Global Forwarding Japan, effective July 1, 2023
- Edwin Pinto, currently Head of Marketing and Sales, DHL Global Forwarding, Thailand and Indochina, appointed as Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding India, effective September 1, 2023
- Praveen Gregory, currently VP Order Management Solutions Asia Pacific at DHL Global Forwarding, will assume the position of SVP Ocean Freight DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, effective September 1, 2023
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of DHL Group, has announced three strategic leadership appointments in Asia Pacific with the upcoming retirement of Kelvin Leung and Charles Kauffman.