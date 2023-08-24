The 3 Steps To Take When You’ve Been Wrongfully Terminated From A Job

Getting fired from a job is never a good feeling. The only thing worse is feeling that you were not fired for a valid reason. You’ve been showing up to work, giving your best, and then one day being told you’re no longer needed. Not only did you just lose a paycheck, but it happened for an unjust reason.

If this happens to you, it’s essential to know your rights and to act quickly. There are a lot of laws on your side in this matter. If you are in a protected class such as a religious minority, racial minority, pregnant woman, or disabled among others, you can take action. In this article, we will go over the steps to take in holding a company accountable for an unfair dismissal.

1 – Protect yourself

It’s natural to feel a mix of emotions when you’re let go, especially if you believe it wasn’t justified. However, reacting strongly in the moment can harm your future chances of setting things right. It’s important to stay calm and take the initial steps necessary to protect yourself.

The first thing to do is to get your termination reason in writing. This can be useful later on if you decide to take further action.

This is a time when your employer may ask you to sign some papers regarding the termination. It’s not a good idea to sign anything at this time since these papers are not for your protection, but theirs. Think about talking to a lawyer before signing anything. They can give advice on whether it’s in your best interest to sign.

2 – Document everything

When something unexpected like a wrongful termination happens, having a detailed record can be a real lifesaver. Start by creating a timeline of events leading up to your termination. This will help you remember key details that may become important later.

If there were specific incidents, conversations, or remarks that seemed off, write them down. Maybe there were moments when you felt singled out or treated unfairly.

Next, gather any hard evidence you might have. This can be emails where your work was praised, or maybe ones that show you were treated differently from your colleagues.

If there were witnesses to any inappropriate behavior or conversations that relate to your termination, ask them for their side of the story that corroborates what you have reported.

3 – Apply for unemployment

Making your situation right again will take some time. In the meantime you surely have bills that need to be paid. Applying for unemployment benefits as early as possible will help you through the period when you are not working. To begin the process, reach out to your state’s unemployment office or their website. Each state might have slightly different rules, but generally, you’ll need to show that you were let go without a valid cause. This is where having a written reason for your termination can come in handy.

