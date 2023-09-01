OctaFX – The popularity of gold and Bitcoin as stores of value is growing again

Gold will rise to $2,500, and Bitcoin will rise to $45,000 by the end of 2023. OctaFX analysts explore the reasons behind the end of the crypto winter and the increase in demand for gold.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 September 2023 – Capital markets come alive in late August and early September, and volatility returns. New trends often emerge, and opportunities to capitalise on them open up. Amidst the constantly changing financial landscape, investors must watch popular instruments like BTC and gold. OctaFX analysts explore the reasons behind the end of the crypto winter and the increase in demand for gold.