WatchFund, led by Dominic Khoo, Awarded Best Alternative Investment Manager for Greater China at WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2023
- WatchFund is the world’s largest luxury watch investment vehicle, which has outperformed other alternative asset classes at the awards
- This marks its third WealthBriefingAsia award win since 2020, strengthening WatchFund’s position as a trusted steward of alternative investments for investors
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 September 2023 – Leading alternative investment vehicle WatchFund has been named as Best Alternative Investment Manager for Greater China at this year’s WealthBriefingAsia Awards. Earlier, WatchFund was also named the Top Collectibles Advice Provider for Greater China in 2021 and the Best Alternative Investment Manager for Southeast Asia in 2020.