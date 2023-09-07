ONE CENTRAL MACAU Celebrates the Year of Picasso with “Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass” as Part of the “Art Macao” Exhibition

The very first Macau showing of Picasso’s artworks in gemmaux
MACAU – Media OutReach – 7 September 2023 – As part of “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023”, organised by the Macao SAR Government, One Central Macau proudly presents for the first time in Macau, “Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass” sponsored by Hongkong Land. Aligning with the objective of Art Macao, this show will contribute to arts and culture in Macau, establishing it further as a World Heritage city. The six artworks in this show are among fifty works, unique and signed, selected by Picasso himself between 1954 and 1957, among his most exemplary works to be interpreted in gemmail (French for ‘enamel gem’).