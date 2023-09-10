Hong Kong Survey Reveals Over Half of Middle-Aged and Elderly Unvaccinated Due to Low Pneumococcal Vaccination Awareness

Published: September 10, 2023

Medical professionals and social organizations call for increased awareness of pneumococcal threat and strengthened preventative measures among high-risk individuals

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 September 2023 – Recent findings from a comprehensive survey conducted in Hong Kong have revealed an alarming lack of awareness about the pneumococcal vaccine, leaving more than half of the city’s middle-aged and elderly population unprotected against this potentially deadly infection. Despite the established effectiveness of vaccination as a preventative measure against pneumococcal disease, the city’s current vaccination rate is unsatisfactory.

