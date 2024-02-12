Vietjet debuts its Ho Chi Minh City – Chengdu route on the first day of the Year of Dragon
*Fares from just RMB0 for travel on the China – Vietnam routesSHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 February 2024 – Vietjet Air, Vietnam’s largest private airline, marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year by the commencement of the direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Chengdu. The new service will offer a seamless and efficient travel option for Chinese travelers during the Spring Festival period. It also further strengthens the air connectivity of China and Vietnam while promoting trade and tourism between two countries and across the region.
Attending the welcome ceremony at Tan Son Nhat International Airport were Mr. Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City and Mr. Michael Hickey, Vietjet’s Chief Operating Officer. Together they warmly welcomed passengers on the first flight and expressed the best wishes for Vietjet’s new operation on the auspicious year of Dragon.